Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price out for 2023 with Achilles tendon injury

Price, 30, has proven indispensable for Colorado since he arrived in 2018 from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The set-piece specialist has two goals and 35 assists in 123 regular-season games, memorably helping the Rapids top the Western Conference table in 2021. Price was also hampered by injuries last season, appearing in just over 1,110 minutes across 17 games.

The English central midfielder, who will undergo surgery later this week, got injured in the second half of Colorado’s 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC on Saturday evening. That brief second-half substitute run-out was just his second appearance of the year – ending his 2023 ledger at 37 minutes played.

Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday, after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Matchday 4.

Without Price, Colorado head coach Robin Fraser must now determine the proper midfield balance. Ralph Priso and Bryan Acosta are natural deep-lying options on the roster, and the MLS Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24 if Colorado want to pursue additions.

The news hits especially hard amid Colorado’s slow start to the year. They’re bottom of the Western Conference through four games, going 0W-3L-1D with a negative-6 goal differential.

Colorado, who missed the playoffs in 2022, have brought in several key pieces to try and turn their fortunes around. Center back Andreas Maxsø, midfielder Connor Ronan and forward Kevin Cabral stand out in this regard, while homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett is back after an up-and-down spell in the Eredivisie (Holland).