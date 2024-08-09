Seattle Sounders secure Pumas rematch: "There's some history"

Seattle Sounders FC took full control just seven minutes into Thursday night's Leagues Cup clash with the LA Galaxy . They never looked back.

The Galaxy mounted pressure, but struggled to generate chances on goal. Late in the first half, Alex Roldan all but closed the door with a beautiful curling strike from outside the box.

The Sounders controlled play from the beginning, as Yeimar Gómez Andrade headed home Albert Rusnák ’s in-swinging corner kick in the fourth minute. Yeimar’s center back partner, Jackson Ragen , matched him three minutes later. It was smooth sailing from there.

“The guys came out ready to play,” Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer said after the Round-of-32 clash.

By the end of their 3-1 win , the Rave Green were skating toward a much-anticipated rematch with Pumas UNAM – the team Seattle beat two years ago in the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

A rivalry with history

The win secured a Round-of-16 showdown with Pumas on Monday at Lumen Field. It's the first time the Sounders have met the Mexican giants since the memorable 2022 Champions Cup final, when Seattle became the first MLS club to win the modern iteration of the continental tournament.

“There’s some history – some recent history,” Schmetzer said. “I’d love to have a bunch of people in the stands, I’d love to have the Pumas fans that are here in Seattle come out and watch. It’s gonna be another exciting game.”