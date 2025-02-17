Seattle Sounders FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 10:30 pm ET vs. Charlotte FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: If not for the existence of this year’s Inter Miami, I’d say this Seattle team is the deepest in MLS history. Part of that is shrewd talent acquisition from GM Craig Waibel and part of that is expert talent development from head coach Brian Schmetzer. Deep, talented, flexible… this team’s built to win, and to last.
- Weakness: Do they have anyone who can go out and win a big game all by himself? We know Miami do, and LAFC and the Galaxy do. Who is Seattle’s guy?
Key Departures
- Josh Atencio: The Sounders got up to $1.6 million in GAM and a sell-on fee from Colorado in exchange for the homegrown midfielder.
- Léo Chú: The Brazilian winger was traded to Dallas as part of the deal to acquire Jesús Ferreira. He was a U22 Initiative signing for Seattle.
- Raúl Ruidíaz: Seattle’s all-time leading goalscorer (86 goals) had his option declined following an unforgettable seven seasons, including MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions League titles.
Key Signings
- Paul Arriola: The veteran MLS attacker was acquired from Dallas in exchange for $300k conditional GAM and Seattle’s natural first-round pick in the 2026 SuperDraft.
- Jesús Ferreira: The US international forward and former MLS Best XI selection was acquired from Dallas in a blockbuster deal for Chú, up to $2.3m GAM and more. He will not require a Designated Player roster spot in Seattle.
- Kim Kee-hee: An MLS Cup champion with the Sounders in 2019, the veteran center back returns after adding four more league titles to his trophy cabinet in five seasons with K League powerhouse Ulsan HD FC.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 2nd in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 1st in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 1st in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 1st in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 1st in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Brian Schmetzer
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Last year: 16W-9L-9T, 57 points, 4th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Final