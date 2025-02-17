St. Louis CITY SC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Colorado Rapids
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: This is the first time in St. Louis' brief history that the pieces really seem to fit together, and we got to see it in action down the stretch last year, after the arrival of Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert. They elevated the attack, which elevated the entire enterprise and made CITY better on both sides of the ball.
- Weakness: Even with the additions of Conrad Wallem and Timo Baumgartl, and the presumed switch to a 3-4-2-1 under a new coach… can they stop anybody? Roman Bürki’s been absolutely heroic in his two seasons. He’ll probably need to make it 3-for-3.
Key Departures
- Nökkvi Thórisson: The Icelandic international attacker was loaned to Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam through June 2025 with a purchase option.
Key Signings
- Timo Baumgartl: The center back arrives as a free agent, last competing for FC Schalke 04 in the German second division. He reunites with former Germany U-21 teammates Eduard Löwen, Hartel, Teuchert and Jannes Horn.
- Conrad Wallem: The former Norwegian youth international arrives on loan from Czech first-division side Slavia Prague. Wallem brings versatility to St. Louis' midfield.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 13th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 5th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 7th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 15th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 8th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Olof Mellberg
- Stadium: Energizer Park
- Last year: 8W-13L-13T, 37 points, 12th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify