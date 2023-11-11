Seattle Sounders deny FC Dallas upset bid: "That's what playoffs are about"

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are all about survival, an adage Seattle Sounders FC have become plenty familiar with over the years.

Pushed to their limit by a shorthanded, resilient FC Dallas side in their Round One Best-of-3 finale, Seattle emerged with a 1-0 victory Friday night at Lumen Field that booked their Western Conference Semifinal ticket (2-1 series win).

Now, a matchup awaits between two of the league's powerhouses, as the Sounders (No. 2) will host reigning MLS Cup champion LAFC (No. 3) in a single-elimination match on Nov. 25 or 26.

"I feel like our defending, to keep a clean sheet in a playoff game, it’s not an easy thing to do and we did it twice against Dallas in this series," said midfielder Albert Rusnák, whose 36th-minute strike decided Match 3. "So we’ve been consistent with that and I feel like today we created better chances in the game than the one we scored off.