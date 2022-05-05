Could Stefan Frei be the answer to the USMNT goalkeeper question?

Slowly but steadily, the question has grown larger and larger with every step Seattle Sounders FC took on their march to Wednesday’s historic capture of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.

With the most consistently successful MLS club of the past decade scaling new heights and the US men’s national team’s goalkeeping situation in an uncomfortable state of flux, why isn’t Seattle’s ace GK Stefan Frei in the USMNT mix?

As questions hang over Zack Steffen and Matt Turner, neither of whom are expected to be first-choice ‘keepers at Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively, in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar this fall, there’s a solid case to be made on his behalf.

Few contemporary North American goalkeepers have racked up anywhere near Frei's array of team and individual honors: Two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, a US Open Cup and now the Concacaf Champions League, as well as two MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate awards, an MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi, a 2017 All-Star presented by Target nod and both the Golden Glove and Golden Ball trophies in this year’s CCL.

He commands his penalty area well, and communicates assertively with his defenders. Humble and hard-working, he epitomizes the ethos of both his club and its community, with a deep love of tattoos perhaps his only extravagance. And he’s shown himself to be a superb shot-stopper, with 41 saves in 13 games across all competitions thus far in 2022, some of them spectacular, like several of the eight he made in the second leg of Seattle’s second-leg win over New York City FC in the CCL semifinals to limit the defending league champs to one goal despite an expected-goals tally of 3.3.