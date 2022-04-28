Recap: Pumas UNAM 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2

Seattle Sounders FC are all level in improbable fashion following Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League Final series against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, get a pair of massive second-half penalty kicks from Nicolas Lodeiro in a 2-2 Wednesday result at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, the second of which came in the final moments of second-half stoppage time.

Seattle managed to keep it a relatively uneventful first half until the 38th minute, when Pumas was awarded a penalty by referee Iván Arcides Barton after a collision in the Sounders' area. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei managed to save Dinenno's initial attempt from the spot, but Pumas were awarded a re-take on Video Review after it was determined Frei came off his line early. Dinenno drilled the re-take, affording the hosts a 1-0 first-half lead.

That advantage was extended to 2-0 shortly after second-half kickoff, as Dinenno struck for his brace. The Argentine striker skied in the box to meet a pinpoint cross from Jesús Rivas and whipped home a clinical snapped header.

With their series hopes on the ropes, the Sounders struck back with two different goals from the spot, both delivered by Lodeiro. The first came in the 77th minute for a handball in the Pumas era, with the second coming on virtually the last play of the match after Cristian Roldan won the spot-kick.