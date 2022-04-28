Recap: Pumas UNAM 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Seattle Sounders FC are all level in improbable fashion following Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League Final series against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, get a pair of massive second-half penalty kicks from Nicolas Lodeiro in a 2-2 Wednesday result at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, the second of which came in the final moments of second-half stoppage time.

Seattle managed to keep it a relatively uneventful first half until the 38th minute, when Pumas was awarded a penalty by referee Iván Arcides Barton after a collision in the Sounders' area. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei managed to save Dinenno's initial attempt from the spot, but Pumas were awarded a re-take on Video Review after it was determined Frei came off his line early. Dinenno drilled the re-take, affording the hosts a 1-0 first-half lead.

That advantage was extended to 2-0 shortly after second-half kickoff, as Dinenno struck for his brace. The Argentine striker skied in the box to meet a pinpoint cross from Jesús Rivas and whipped home a clinical snapped header.

With their series hopes on the ropes, the Sounders struck back with two different goals from the spot, both delivered by Lodeiro. The first came in the 77th minute for a handball in the Pumas era, with the second coming on virtually the last play of the match after Cristian Roldan won the spot-kick.

The result delivered the Sounders a level scoreline heading into Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 4, with a shot at CCL history squarely within their grasp.

Goals

  • 38' - PUM - Juan Ignacio Dinenno (PK) | WATCH
  • 48 ' - PUM - Juan Ignacio Dinenno | WATCH
  • 77' - SEA - Nicolas Lodeiro (PK) | WATCH
  • 98' - SEA - Nicolas Lodeiro (PK)

Next Up

  • SEA: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Pumas UNAM | 7 pm ET (FS1, TUDN) | CCL Final Leg 2
CONCACAF Champions League Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

Concacaf Champions League watchalong show - Pumas vs Seattle Sounders on April 27
"It’s a big, massive opportunity": Seattle Sounders chase history vs. Pumas in CCL Final
Why Seattle Sounders are MLS’s best-ever chance to become CCL champions
More News
More News
Recap: Pumas UNAM 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Pumas UNAM 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2
San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan suspended for challenge on Raul Ruidiaz
Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan suspended for challenge on Raul Ruidiaz
Atlanta United acquire goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on loan from Lanus
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United acquire goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on loan from Lanus
Concacaf Champions League watchalong show - Pumas vs Seattle Sounders on April 27

Concacaf Champions League watchalong show - Pumas vs Seattle Sounders on April 27
USMNT continue World Cup preparations vs. Uruguay on June 5

USMNT continue World Cup preparations vs. Uruguay on June 5
DC United sign Venezuelan veteran goalkeeper Rafael Romo
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Venezuelan veteran goalkeeper Rafael Romo
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 99th minute
0:42

GOAL: Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 99th minute
PENALTY: Efrain Velarde, Pumas - 95th minute
0:49

PENALTY: Efrain Velarde, Pumas - 95th minute
Not so fast! Nico Lodeiro pulls one back for Seattle in CCL Final
0:41

Not so fast! Nico Lodeiro pulls one back for Seattle in CCL Final
PENALTY: Sebastian Saucedo, Pumas - 73rd minute
0:42

PENALTY: Sebastian Saucedo, Pumas - 73rd minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!