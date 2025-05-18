Save of the Year?! Jonathan Bond leaps into action for Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC fans can thank their new goalkeeper for a highlight-reel intervention that helped secure a 2-0 Texas Derby win at FC Dallas.

The 31-year-old Englishman tracked back to deny Anderson Julio's shot from midfield in the 38th minute for an instant 2025 MLS Save of the Year candidate.

Bond is in his second MLS stint after joining the Dynamo in April from EFL Championship side Watford FC. Previously, he was a member of the LA Galaxy from 2021-23.