Houston Dynamo sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from EFL Championship side Watford FC, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old former England and Wales youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He has US citizenship and won't occupy an international roster slot.

This marks Bond's second stint in MLS, after he spent 2021-23 as the LA Galaxy's starting goalkeeper. He's made over 200 professional appearances.

“Jonathan is an experienced goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out of the back, commands his penalty area and wins games with his shot-stopping ability,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad.