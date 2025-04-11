Houston Dynamo sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from EFL Championship side Watford FC, the club announced Friday.
The 31-year-old former England and Wales youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He has US citizenship and won't occupy an international roster slot.
This marks Bond's second stint in MLS, after he spent 2021-23 as the LA Galaxy's starting goalkeeper. He's made over 200 professional appearances.
“Jonathan is an experienced goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out of the back, commands his penalty area and wins games with his shot-stopping ability,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad.
“With over 200 games in his career, including three seasons in Major League Soccer, he gives us another valuable option at the goalkeeper position. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan and his family to Houston.”
Bond adds depth and experience to Houston's goalkeeping group, with Andrew Tarbell out for the season with a torn ACL. With Jimmy Maurer also injured, rookie Blake Gillingham has been the Dynamo's starting goalkeeper in recent matches.
Houston are 13th in the Western Conference through seven matchdays, hoping to overcome a slow start and qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a third straight season.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant