Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 16's action

Gustavo Bou netted a ninth goal in 10 games, Adam Buksa grabbed his fourth goal in five games and the MVP frontrunner Carles Gil notched a 14th assist of what remains on course to be a record-breaking season. When those three are on form, few teams can match Bruce Arena's side.

There were plenty of similarities in the performances of the Revs and Sounders. New England had plenty of chances in the first half but found themselves unable to convert against a New York Red Bulls side doing plenty to disrupt their rhythm. But it was a different story in the second half, with the Revs' in-form attacking trio once again doing the damage.

All thee of the frontrunners in the race for the Supporters' Shield fell behind on Saturday, with only one able to come back to take all three points. And now, after taking the lead in the standings last week, the New England Revolution have a healthy four-point lead over second-placed Seattle Sounders and five-point advantage over Sporting Kansas City , who do have a game in hand.

Last season, the Sounders had their own attacking trio to strike fear across MLS but, with Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro still sidelined, Raul Ruidiaz was again the only one of the three on the field at home to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. So often this season, that has been enough but there is a heavy dependency on the Peruvian assassin with a lineup still missing so many key names.

And on this day, the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader was unusually profligate in front of the net, missing the game's best chance that would have set the Sounders on their way on to a likely win.