Recap: Austin FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Andre Shinyashiki scored his third goal of the season in the 29th minute and the visiting Colorado Rapids held on for a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium.
Shinyashiki's goal -- which he willed over the goal line with a second stab at the ball after Brad Stuver's initial save -- sapped the Rapids' two-match road losing streak and sent Austin to their third consecutive home defeat.
Los Verdes are in danger of completing a four-match homestand without a goal -- they've scored in only one of their six matches at their new stadium overall while going 1-3-2.
Austin's best chance to score came early, when Rodney Redes failed whiffed on a chance from an exceptional position near the right corner of the 6-yard-box.
The hosts tried to turn up the pressure after halftime -- and succeeded for a stretch. But William Yarbrough was rarely tested. His best moment came in the 53rd minute, when he denied Hector Jimenez's effort from distance.
Stuver was the busier goalkeeper. He twice made exceptional stops of Michael Barrios in first-half stoppage time.
Goals
- 29' - COL - Andre Shinyashiki | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Austin manager Josh Wolff expressed hope that Argentine attacker Sebastian Driussi would be able to play very soon, and it's hard to imagine he won't see the field the moment he is available. Los Verdes remain last in MLS with only 10 goals scored, and perhaps even more stunning, they have only scored in five of their 15 matches. Meanwhile, Colorado remains one of the few MLS teams that has not yet lost consecutive matches and while avenging their only home defeat, which came 3-1 against Austin back on April 24.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Colorado's goal embodied the difference between a team consistently grinding out results and a team that isn't. Michael Barrios' pass was deflected on its way to Shinyashiki. And Shinyashiki's initial shot was denied by Stuver. Yet the Rapids found a way to get the ball over the line.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Michael Barrios. He provided the attacking thrust that led to Shinyashiki's goal and probably deserved a goal himself as the most consistent threat on Stuver's goal.
Up Next
- ATX: Wednesday, August 4 vs. Houston Dynamo (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- COL: Saturday, August 7 vs. Sporting Kansas City 9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)