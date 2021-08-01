Recap: Austin FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Andre Shinyashiki scored his third goal of the season in the 29th minute and the visiting Colorado Rapids held on for a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium.

Shinyashiki's goal -- which he willed over the goal line with a second stab at the ball after Brad Stuver's initial save -- sapped the Rapids' two-match road losing streak and sent Austin to their third consecutive home defeat.

Los Verdes are in danger of completing a four-match homestand without a goal -- they've scored in only one of their six matches at their new stadium overall while going 1-3-2.

Austin's best chance to score came early, when Rodney Redes failed whiffed on a chance from an exceptional position near the right corner of the 6-yard-box.

The hosts tried to turn up the pressure after halftime -- and succeeded for a stretch. But William Yarbrough was rarely tested. His best moment came in the 53rd minute, when he denied Hector Jimenez's effort from distance.