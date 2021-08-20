San Jose's Nathan, New England's Traustason fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Following Week 20 of the 2021 MLS season, two players have been fined for their failure to leave the field in a timely manner after a red-card dismissal.
Nathan failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute of San Jose’s match against Minnesota United FC on August 17.
Nathan has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Traustason failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of New England’s match against D.C. United on August 18.
Traustason has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.