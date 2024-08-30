San Jose's Cristian Espinoza fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchday 29 of the 2024 season.
Espinoza fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent in the 25th minute of San Jose’s match against Real Salt Lake on August 24.
Enow fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Boris Enow an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of D.C. United’s match against FC Dallas on August 24.