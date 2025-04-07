San Jose Earthquakes: Josef Martínez named Player of the Matchday

It was a vintage showing for the 31-year-old striker, who sparked San Jose's resounding 6-1 rout of D.C. United at PayPal Park with the three-goal barrage. Martínez's new career MLS goal total of 120 vaults him past New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips for sole possession of sixth place on the league's all-time scoring leaderboard. He also became the sixth player in MLS history to be named MLS Player of the Matchday at least 10 times.