San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan out after torn meniscus

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian defender was injured during the first half of San Jose’s 3-1 season-opening loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at PayPal Park.

The recovery timeline, as outlined by San Jose, could make Nathan available for selection by early May. Beforehand, the Earthquakes have seven regular-season matches (20.5% of schedule), excluding the one he was injured in.

Nathan, who came up through Palmeiras’ academy in his home country, signed for San Jose last summer from FC Zürich in Switzerland. Last season, he had two goals in 20 games (all starts) and ranked fifth league-wide in interceptions (64) and tied for 12th in tackles won (49).

Without Nathan, San Jose are expected to lean on Francisco Calvo, Tanner Beason and Oskar Ågren in central defense. Calvo is a Costa Rican international who joined in free agency this offseason, while Beason and Ågren are both SuperDraft products.

Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda has also played traditional midfielder Jackson Yueill at center back in a three-man backline.

