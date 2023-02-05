MLS preseason 2023: Orlando get Martín Ojeda brace, NYCFC outlast LA Galaxy

Orlando City SC 3, Florida International University 1

Martín Ojeda , Orlando 's new Designated Player, scored twice after a scoreless first half to power a 3-1 victory over collegiate side FIU. Ojeda joined this offseason from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz.

Duncan McGuire, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, also scored for the Lions. The Creighton University product remains unsigned and last month won the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy award, which is presented annually to college soccer's top player.