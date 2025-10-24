San Diego FC sign Jeppe Tverskov to contract extension

San Diego FC have signed midfielder and captain Jeppe Tverskov to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.

Acquired from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland ahead of SDFC's inaugural 2025 season, Tverskov had 2g/13a to help the club set an expansion-season points record (63 points) and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference ahead of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Tverskov's stellar first season in MLS helped him earn a spot on the 2025 MLS All-Star team, along with teammates Anders Dreyer and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

“From being one of our first signings, to becoming the first captain in club history – Jeppe has been an integral part of our early success on and off the field,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

“He’s not only performed and shown the high level he has consistently but also played a key role in implementing how we want to play football. We’re looking forward to having Jeppe and his family continue to call San Diego home and drive this club forward.”