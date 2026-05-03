Orlando City stun Miami in Florida Derby comeback for the ages

Did Orlando City just produce the best comeback in MLS history?

“The way we came out in the first half, it wasn’t us,” Ojeda said after the game. “In the second half, we came out and showed who we can be as a team… Very proud to win a clásico away and very proud of this group.”

Led by a hat trick from star Designated Player Martín Ojeda , the Lions overcame a 3-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to secure a wild win at Nu Stadium, capped by a second-half stoppage-time winner from Tyrese Spicer .

You won’t see many better than Saturday's historic 4-3 comeback victory at Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami CF .

Martín the magic man

Just over half an hour into the match, Orlando appeared down and out. Miami, led by 1g/2a from Lionel Messi, were cruising. By the end of a chaotic 90-plus minutes, however, Orlando had flipped the script.

Such a crucial win over their in-state rival could be the spark they need to turn their season around.

In this case, it was Ojeda who spearheaded the turnaround. The Argentine attacker diced through Miami’s defense for a pair of sweet left-footed goals, then potted a penalty kick to level the match at 3-3. He’s now up to seven goals on the year.

Even as Orlando’s early-season struggles dropped them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, they have continued to show their attacking quality. In midweek, Ojeda played the full 90 minutes in another thrilling 4-3 victory, this time over the New England Revolution in the US Open Cup.

“I'm so happy for Martín,” interim head coach Martín Perelman said. “Martín played 90 minutes 72 hours ago. He doesn't want to leave the field, even for one second.