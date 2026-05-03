Evander's first MLS hat trick paces wild FC Cincinnati win

Evander hit a personal milestone on Saturday – and delivered FC Cincinnati their most dramatic win of the season in the process.

"All I can say is that God gave me the hat trick at the right moment."

“When I think about it, I can say that it took me a while to score," Evander said post-match after improving to 5g/1a on the season. "I have had a couple of opportunities to score.

The All-Star Brazilian playmaker scored his first career MLS hat trick to pace 10-man FC Cincinnati to a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Chicago Fire FC .

Heavyweight battle

Chicago's own star Designated Player, Hugo Cuypers, was the early favorite for Man-of-the-Match honors. The Belgian striker netted a first-half brace to put the hosts ahead at Soldier Field while scoring for the seventh consecutive game – a new club record.

Cuypers' two strikes also put him atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with FC Dallas' Petar Musa (10).

But Evander responded with a brace of his own, leveling the match at 2-2, before Cincy went down a man after Kyle Smith's red card.

In the dying moments, Cuypers looked likely to be the hero, but he was unable to complete his hat trick, as his late penalty kick was thwarted by goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Minutes later, the visitors were awarded a second-half stoppage-time PK of their own. Their main man, Evander, was money from the spot, burying the game-winner.

“Sometimes, this stuff doesn’t make sense," head coach Pat Noonan told reporters post-match. "That’s kind of how it felt in the second half. Sitting here with that group, somehow winning the game… the red card changes the game.