Petar Musa makes World Cup statment in FC Dallas win

Returning from injury on Saturday night, the Croatian international scored the winning goal for FC Dallas in a 2-0 victory at Red Bull New York in his latest audition for selection to the Vatreni's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

The goal also ensured Musa kept pace at the top of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race alongside Chicago Fire FC striker Hugo Cuypers (10 goals).

“I’m very happy with our performance today. We worked hard and deserved to win," said Musa.