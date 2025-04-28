Denis Bouanga golazo saves LAFC against St. Louis CITY

With his 95th-minute equalizing golazo following up a near-range finish (70'), Bouanga reached four goals in his last three matches, putting the Black & Gold on his back as they keep pace in a jam-packed Western Conference.

The latest installment came during Matchday 10's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown with St. Louis CITY SC , as the mercurial attacker scored a brace to rescue a 2-2 draw at BMO Stadium.

Yet after the match, Bouanga's mood was muted. He was disappointed with a missed penalty kick in the 75th minute that, in his mind, cost LAFC a win.

"I want to say that this draw is on me," he told media via a translator. "If I had scored the penalty I think we would have won that game."

Bouanga channeled that frustration into productivity, slaloming through the St. Louis defense late in the second half to score off Cengiz Ünder's second assist of the night.