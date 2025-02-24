San Diego FC: Anders Dreyer named Player of the Matchday

After making history with San Diego FC on MLS is Back weekend, Anders Dreyer has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 1.
The 26-year-old Danish international winger scored the first two goals in SDFC history to pace the expansion side's 2-0 debut victory at reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy.
With his brace, Dreyer became the seventh MLS player to score multiple goals in a club's inaugural game and the first since Eric Hassli for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2011.
San Diego also became just the second expansion team since 2019 to win their debut game, following St. Louis CITY SC in 2023, thanks in large part to Dreyer – the first Player of the Matchday after a club's inaugural match since Fredy Montero achieved the feat with Seattle Sounders FC in 2009.
Dreyer and SDFC will look to make more history on Saturday night when they host St. Louis in their home opener at Snapdragon Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.