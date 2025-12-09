San Diego FC fully acquire David Vazquez from Philadelphia Union

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

San Diego FC have permanently acquired midfielder David Vazquez from the Philadelphia Union, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 19-year-old US youth international, Philadelphia receive $250,000 and could get another $250k if certain performance metrics are met.

The Union also retain sell-on and trade percentages in the homegrown player, whose trade option was exercised. Vazquez logged 0g/1a in six games for San Diego after arriving on loan in July.

Vazquez featured at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. He was one of several USYNT standouts on SDFC's expansion-season roster, along with Luca Bombino, Oscar Verhoeven, Aiden Harangi and Pedro Soma.