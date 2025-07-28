Philadelphia Union loan David Vazquez to San Diego FC 

"He’s creative in the final third, comfortable between the lines, and shown the ability to create with a final pass or shot. We’re excited to bring him closer to home and provide him with an environment where he can continue to grow."

"David is a high-potential player who fits the way we want to play," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.

The loan lasts through 2025 and includes a permanent trade option. As part of the deal, Philadelphia receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across this season and next.

Vazquez originally signed with Philadelphia's first team in April 2024 after excelling in MLS NEXT Pro with Union II. The 19-year-old has played over 4,300 minutes with the developmental side, contributing 10g/8a in 57 matches.

Vazquez has been a regular for US youth national teams, including at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. He joins defenders Luca Bombino, Oscar Verhoeven and Aiden Harangi as USYNT standouts on San Diego's expansion-season roster. They also have midfielders Pedro Soma and Alejandro Alvarado Jr., though the latter suffered a season-ending knee injury in early July.