San Diego FC acquire Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati

San Diego FC have acquired forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati via an intra-league trade, the clubs announced Wednesday.

"We’re confident that Corey’s versatility, work rate, and professionalism will be a valuable addition to our roster. He’s proven he can have success in this league, and we’re excited to welcome him back to San Diego."

"We are excited to add an experienced player like Corey to our team," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.

In exchange for the 29-year-old former US international, Cincy receive up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $50k guaranteed in 2025 GAM and $50k conditional in 2026 GAM.

Baird has 31 goals in 201 regular-season appearances across stints with Cincy, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC and Real Salt Lake. San Diego will be the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year's fifth MLS team.

Internationally, Baird has four caps with the USMNT. He last featured in a November 2019 friendly vs. Uruguay.

At the Leagues Cup break, San Diego are on pace for the best expansion season in MLS history. They lead the Western Conference with 46 points.