Ryan Gauld channels "Playoff Jimmy" for Vancouver Whitecaps

“I know Playoff Jimmy from watching basketball,” Gauld said. “But I think before we can make comparisons like that, we need to actually win. Maybe if we get to the final or something that’ll make it a little more meaningful.”

Playoff Jimmy, as the NBA All-Star became affectionately known, carried the Heat past the heavily-favored Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Ultimately, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

“I told him we needed a performance like Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat,” Sartini told MLSsoccer.com. “We needed Jimmy Butler, playoffs edition. I remembered how the Miami Heat were in the Play-In game in 2023 and they reached the NBA Finals.”

“The recognition he got with the Scottish national team, going there twice now and collecting four caps in a row, that gave him an extra boost of confidence,” Sartini said. “Then, the fact that he's been our captain the entire season. He became much more of a leader than he was before. He really matured into a franchise player for us.”

Gauld is “playing probably his best football of the season,” according to Sartini. That’s helped the 28-year-old get looks from Tartan Army manager Steve Clarke.

The Scottish international has contributed to eight of Vancouver’s nine goals this postseason, including a hat trick in their 5-0 Wild Card win over the Portland Timbers . Across three matches, he’s tallied 5g/1a and forced two own goals.

Humility aside, Gauld is enjoying an all-time playoff run as the Whitecaps enter Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series at LAFC on Friday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“Now reuniting with him, he still brings that quality, but he's matured and is the captain of the team. He leads the team on and off the field, and as you see with his form, he leads by example. He's contributing when it matters most and has carried those technical abilities into a real package of a mature, professional player.”

“Gauldy was always a player who had a lot of technical quality, could create something out of nothing with goals or assists,” Armstrong recalled. “He'd excite the fans, always find the pockets of space.

That relationship is a reunion, as Gauld and Armstrong played together at Dundee United in their home country during the early 2010s.

Gauld’s also struck up chemistry with fellow Scotsman Stuart Armstrong , who joined Vancouver in early September after helping Southampton FC earn promotion back to the English Premier League.

“It's the playoffs so now everyone is watching, but this is something Ryan does week in and week out for us,” White said. “Everyone in the Vancouver market has been kind of yelling about it, that he's this kind of dominant player who can influence games. It's great he's getting his praise and everyone is noticing the quality he brings.”

Striker Brian White feels this is commonplace from Gauld, though. The attacking midfielder posted 25 goal contributions (10g/15a) during the regular season, becoming the first player in the ‘Caps MLS era to record double-digit goals and assists in back-to-back years.

Final push

Now, the question is how much more magic Gauld has in store? He’s arguably outperformed LAFC’s Denis Bouanga in Round One and has the ‘Caps (No. 8 seed) one match away from upsetting the Western Conference No. 1 seed.

Sartini explained the importance of Friday’s match in no uncertain terms.

“We need to go there knowing two things,” Sartini said. “First of all, enjoying the game and enjoying that we're playing at this stage at this level. Three weeks ago, when we were in the Wild Card, nobody thought we were going to be still in the playoffs. So we need to go there with no fear, not being scared and really try to enjoy.

“The second thing is we need to put a little pressure on us. We know LAFC will be the favorite, but at the same time, we are only one step away from doing something historical for the club. We need to feel the weight of it, because these players need to embrace the pressure and they're better under pressure.”

That list includes Gauld, who feels LAFC set the standard.