LAFC oust Whitecaps to reach Western Conference Semifinal: "Tactically our coaches were brilliant"

Bogusz's breakout season

“​​He's a fantastic finisher. You don't score 20 goals if you're not a good finisher. Those are the basics of any attacker on the field,” Cherundolo praised. “Mati also has the ability to play in midfield and so he also has the ability to pass across, to wiggle out of situations, to dribble…All of that he has been able to use in different positions but it's always going to look the same. Credit to Mati, he understands our tactics, he listens, he adapts to them, but he still uses his tools that he has in different areas of the field and I think that makes it very difficult to defend. He took his goal very well. Every touch was perfect.”