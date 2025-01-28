Ronny Deila dives into Atlanta United project: "We need to be bold"

Ronny Deila professed to be mostly pleased after Atlanta United ’s 2-1 exhibition loss at Chattanooga FC on Sunday, the opening fixture of their 2025 preseason. Yet a few questions into his postgame media availability, he did not sugarcoat his evaluation of the, shall we say, less incisive stretches of the Five Stripes’ performance.

“I don't worry about anything. I know where we're going to go. And I painted that picture for 14 days and I need time to get that into everybody.”

“I think we play too much backward. It's always safe, safe, safe, safe, so I get bored watching it,” said the plain-spoken Norwegian, who took the ATLUTD reins last month, after their first organized match of his coaching tenure. “But at the same time, it's a start. I knew it also. I’d seen it in training, I’d seen it from last year. So we need to work on [going] forward, breaking lines, playing forward.

Logically, it follows that the Five Stripes’ head coaching post is one of the highest-profile in the league. Deila’s every move will be followed by one of MLS’s largest press packs. Fans are expectant, even those who fully recognize the size of Atlanta's rebuilding project.

“When I was here with New York City [FC], I saw what kind of support the club has. So the facilities, the stadium, the training center here, you have everything – it is a fantastic big club, and good club. You have everything to succeed, to develop,” Deila told reporters in an online roundtable earlier this month. “Everybody agrees that this club is a club that needs to fight for trophies, and be constantly up in the top of MLS.”

That’s particularly so this winter, where Atlanta United carry one of the biggest war chests in MLS history – reported at least $30 million – into the Primary Transfer Window thanks to owner Arthur Blank’s committed backing and a bumper crop of outbound sales of last summer.

With well-worn artificial turf and long rosters with plenty of reserves, academy kids and trialists on both sides, this was a low-key occasion that starkly contrasts the ‘big club’ glamor Atlanta are synonymous with, their financial muscle, their state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its huge crowds.

These short trips north across the state line to Finley Stadium, a cozy college football venue where Chattanooga FC have crafted one of American soccer’s most inspiring grassroots success stories since their launch in 2009, have become a cherished preseason tradition for ATLUTD. The ‘17s,’ as the Five Stripes refer to their most devoted supporters, will always remember Finley as the site where their team donned the crest for their first-ever matchday, a preseason game on February 11, 2017.

Tactical turnaround

More so than Designated Players or transfer fees, Deila has emphasized the scale of the work required in his public statements so far, nodding to last year’s underwhelming ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference’s regular-season table even as he readily acknowledges the limited patience he’s likely to be granted as the initial “honeymoon” with players, staff and supporters wears off.

“I'm not going to say that I want to be number four this year, you know? We want to win, of course, and it's so tight in MLS, it's so competitive that everything is possible,” he said. “At the same time, I understand that we were number nine last year, and the club has been struggling for some years now. So we have to be humble and understand that. So when we are in a chasing position, we are in an attacking position, that we have to really use for what it is.

“I have been a fan for many years myself, also, and I know what they're thinking. They want to see that the players are putting everything out there, that they want to attack, they want to entertain, they want to do something, and don't want to have people go around thinking about consequences, because that doesn't lead to anything. We need to be brave. We need to be bold. We need to be aggressive.”

Deila’s unafraid to speak bluntly. And with a possession-oriented, front-foot game model to install in a side that produced its best moments of an overall frustrating 2024 playing defend-and-counter, he’s often sounded as much like a math teacher or drivers-ed instructor as a high-level soccer manager in the opening stages of his new project.

“I think they’re going to be tired of the same messages,” Deila said last week. “It's important, I say that to the staff as well: We have to understand we train people, human beings, at 16 to maybe 30, 31 years old. When I was 16 to that age, I was not even close to know what I'm doing, what I know right now. So you have to make it simple enough. You cannot underestimate them in that way enough.