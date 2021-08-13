Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers

Longtime MLS veteran Rodney Wallace has signed a one-day contract to retire with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old midfielder will also be recognized on the field prior to Sunday’s rivalry matchup against the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

The former Costa Rica international last competed in MLS in 2019, and recorded 24 goals and 29 assists across 204 regular-season matches with four different clubs (Portland, D.C. United, New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City). Following a collegiate career at Maryland, he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 6 overall selection in that year's SuperDraft presented by adidas.