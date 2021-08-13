Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers

Longtime MLS veteran Rodney Wallace has signed a one-day contract to retire with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Friday.
The 33-year-old midfielder will also be recognized on the field prior to Sunday’s rivalry matchup against the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).
The former Costa Rica international last competed in MLS in 2019, and recorded 24 goals and 29 assists across 204 regular-season matches with four different clubs (Portland, D.C. United, New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City). Following a collegiate career at Maryland, he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 6 overall selection in that year's SuperDraft presented by adidas.
“Thinking back on my career, I realized that retiring as a Timber was the best way for me to respect what the organization has done for me and what I was able to do for the club, the city, and the fans,” Wallace said in Friday's release. “Winning an MLS Cup is my biggest accomplishment to date, and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”
An original member of Portland's 2011 expansion side, Wallace went on to rack up 129 appearances (101 starts) for the team over five seasons (2011-15), tallying 18 goals and 20 assists. He was an integral member of the 2015 Timbers side that won MLS Cup and was also named the MLS Comeback Player of the Year in 2014.
Wallace scored the first goal in Portland's "Double Post" knockout-round match against SKC, and he tallied the game-winner in Portland's 2-1 MLS Cup win over the Columbus Crew.
"Rodney Wallace gave so much to our club. Having him make the choice to retire a Timber is something that is tremendously meaningful to me personally and is a testament to the quality experience many players have with us,” Portland owner and CEO Merritt Paulson said. “Also doing this before a Seattle game is fitting. Few Timbers ‘gutted the fish’ like Rodney!”
After departing the Timbers, Wallace featured for NYCFC and Sporting KC. He was part of Costa Rica's roster at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and had four goals in 31 appearances for Los Ticos.