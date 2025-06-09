Portland Timbers send "strong message" with latest comeback

"And I've got to say, I think scoring a late goal, for me, is better than winning the game 3-0 because it sends a real strong message to everybody."

"I think the last two games have shown another side to us that is really important in the long run, is the ability to come back from being a goal down, suffer some adversity, respond to the adversity," said head coach Phil Neville.

For the second consecutive match, the Portland Timbers mounted a second-half comeback at Providence Park to secure a 2-1 victory – this time topping St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

"You look at the first goal from Antony, a goal worthy to win the game," said Neville.

Halfway through the season, the Brazilian winger has already surpassed his goal contribution total from last year (6g/6a) with his sixth goal to add to seven assists.

As was the case in last week's 2-1 comeback win over the Colorado Rapids , Timbers' leading goalscorer Antony kicked off the resurgence with a perfect curler to cap off his stunning solo run.

Opportune Ayala

It was not long ago that Neville touted David Ayala as the best midfielder in MLS, a label that proved somewhat prophetic on Matchday 18.

In stoppage time, the 22-year-old Argentinian backed up his coach's bold claim, guiding Santiago Moreno's pinpoint corner into the bottom corner to snatch three points at the death for Portland.

“I thought Ayala was the best central midfield player in the MLS," Neville told MLS Season Pass' Andrew Wiebe after the final whistle. "I know we joke about it, but I think he produced the performance today. And Antony, who they got tight to, produced a moment of magic."

With Sunday's result, the Timbers moved into fourth place in the Western Conference with an 8W-4L-5D record (29 points),