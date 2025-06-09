Antony goes magic mode for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday

David Ayala 's stoppage-time strike secured all three points for the Timbers. However, the Argentine midfielder was quick to tip his hat to Antony, who's already surpassed his total goal contributions from last season, with 6g/7a midway through the 2025 campaign.

"I think he was always a great player. It's just that now he has confidence through the clouds, if I can put it that way," Ayala told reporters post-match. "It's good for him. We see what he does and we're always amazed.