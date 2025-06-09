Antony goes magic mode for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Another Portland Timbers game, another Antony-inspired comeback.
For the second straight match, the Brazilian winger rallied the Timbers back from a one-goal deficit to a 2-1 win. On Sunday, a jaw-dropping solo effort from Portland's star inspired a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park.
Antony's magical display earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 18.
David Ayala's stoppage-time strike secured all three points for the Timbers. However, the Argentine midfielder was quick to tip his hat to Antony, who's already surpassed his total goal contributions from last season, with 6g/7a midway through the 2025 campaign.
"I think he was always a great player. It's just that now he has confidence through the clouds, if I can put it that way," Ayala told reporters post-match. "It's good for him. We see what he does and we're always amazed.
"Today's goal was incredible.”
Antony and the Timbers are back home on Friday night for a Western Conference showdown against the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes).