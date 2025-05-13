Rivalry Week: What to know about MLS's biggest derbies

Rivalry Week is back!
The festivities begin Wednesday with a Matchday 13 battle between St. Louis CITY and Sporting Kansas City, before the weekend's Matchday 14 slate ends with a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.
Here's what's in store as rivalries – from their history to game-changing stars – get the league-wide spotlight.
- WHEN: Wednesday, May 14 - 8:45 pm ET
- WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
This Midwest rivalry took flight in 2023 during St. Louis CITY's expansion season and has remained at fever-pitch levels, both due to proximity and genuine dislike between fan bases.
SKC hold early-rivalry bragging rights, winning a Round One Best-of-3 Series 6-2 on aggregate in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. That came after STL topped the Western Conference standings as an expansion club, and the club has arguably never fully bounced back.
These sides met just five weeks ago, with Sporting KC winning 2-0 at Children's Mercy Park behind Dejan Joveljić's brace. That result ignited the club's post-Peter Vermes era and prolonged their rival's early-season troubles.
Series record: Sporting Kansas City lead 4W-2L-3D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 2:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Stade Saputo | Montréal, Quebec
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
In the not-too-distant past, the Canadian Classique was unquestionably among the top rivalries in MLS. While that status has slipped away as Montréal and Toronto stare up the Eastern Conference table, there's no shortage of passion on the pitch.
Can Montréal find a path forward after an early-season coaching change saw Marco Donadel take over from Laurent Courtois? Will Toronto FC rally around stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi?
As those questions get answered, last month's Canadian Championship result lingers. These teams met in the Preliminary Round, with Montréal advancing on penalty kicks after goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and striker Giacomo Vrioni emerged as heroes in a 2-2 draw.
Series record: Toronto FC lead 26W-23L-10D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 4:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Citi Field | Flushing, New York
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
From the infamous Red Wedding to last year's playoff showdown, the battle for New York has turned red more often than not.
But the blue side of this rivalry has the ultimate bragging rights, with NYCFC winning MLS Cup 2021 on penalty kicks. Conversely, RBNY have twice come painstakingly close to lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy – falling in MLS Cup 2024 and MLS Cup 2008.
Before trophies get awarded this season, it's all about capturing momentum. RBNY lean on their one-two punch of Bundesliga veterans Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, while Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez spearheads the NYCFC attack as a Golden Boot presented by Audi contender.
Series record: New York Red Bulls lead 16W-10L-4D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
Hell is Real is the MLS version of a heavyweight bout.
Columbus enter with Diego Rossi and Dániel Gazdag leading the attack, looking to supply the final touch in head coach Wilfried Nancy's possession-based system. Cincinnati have Evander and Kévin Denkey, two sharpshooters who can make the spectacular happen for Pat Noonan's team.
As for which side wins this Eastern Conference headliner, it might just come down to defense. Cincy center back Miles Robinson hopes to represent the USMNT at this summer's Gold Cup, while Crew center back Steven Moreira is the reigning Defender of the Year.
Series record: Columbus Crew lead 7W-3L-5D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 8:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
With two decades of history, there's no shortage of iconic moments in the Texas Derby. And they typically center around who takes home El Capitán – an 18th-century replica cannon – at season's end.
FC Dallas have done the honors 11 times to Houston's eight, including six of the last seven overall. They're poised to four-peat this year, after opening the season with a 2-1 victory at the Dynamo.
With El Capitán in their sights, can FC Dallas stars Petar Musa and Lucho Acosta close the deal? Or do Dynamo newcomers Jack McGlynn and Ondřej Lingr have a surprise in store?
Series record: FC Dallas lead 20W-15L-20D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 9:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Real Salt Lake have dominated the past decade of Rocky Mountain Cup fixtures, yet the Colorado Rapids enter as title-holders.
That follows a turnaround campaign from Chris Armas' squad in 2024, with USMNT veterans Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic reinvigorating the club alongside striker Rafael Navarro. If RSL are to wrangle back bragging rights, odds are star midfielder Diego Luna will step up for Pablo Mastroeni's team.
While this Western Conference showdown can fly under the radar, magic often unfolds in these Mountain Time Zone fixtures.
Series record: Real Salt Lake lead 30W-19L-13D
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 9:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
A rivalry ripe with history, Portland and Seattle comprise two-thirds of the Cascadia Cup alongside Vancouver. But ask those in the Pacific Northwest which matchup contains the most bad blood, and you'll undoubtedly hear Timbers-Sounders.
There's contempt among the fan bases, stretching back over five decades and numerous iterations of North American professional soccer. Add in their respective success – these clubs ran the Western Conference up until recently, combining to make every MLS Cup from 2015-21 (with two Seattle title victories along the way) – and the emotions grow stronger.
If you're searching for game-changers, the Sounders mix their veteran core with young stars like homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas and DP attacker Pedro de la Vega. Meanwhile, the Timbers count on newcomer David Da Costa to pull the strings alongside Felipe Mora, Santiago Moreno & Co.
Series record: Portland Timbers lead 20W-18L-10D
- WHEN: Sunday, May 18 - 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Perhaps it’s simply bad blood. Maybe it’s the spotlight brought on by Messi & Friends. Heck, it could be the humidity. Whatever the answer is, Inter Miami and Orlando City turn the dial to 11 whenever they clash in the Florida Derby.
For this year’s first meeting, Miami are navigating through a rough patch where their Concacaf Champions Cup dream fell short and defensive shortcomings are coming to bear. Meanwhile, Orlando are looking for a happy medium between their explosive attack (led by Martín Ojeda) and lockdown defense (led by Pedro Gallese).
The byproduct? A derby with some South American flair that's must-watch.
Series record: Even at 5W-5L-5D
- WHEN: Sunday, May 18 - 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Global stars. Late-game drama. The battle for LA always delivers.
But this year’s first El Tráfico has a decidedly different feel, with the Galaxy mired in the worst-ever start for a defending MLS Cup champion. While it’s been frustration after frustration, what better time to turn things around than against your biggest rival?
Then again, LAFC have the firepower to pour salt into the Galaxy’s wound. Denis Bouanga has scored seven times in this matchup, and rising stars Nathan Ordaz and David Martínez are no strangers to the big stage.
Series record: LA Galaxy lead 10W-9L-5D