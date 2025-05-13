Rivalry Week: What to know about MLS's biggest derbies

A rivalry ripe with history, Portland and Seattle comprise two-thirds of the Cascadia Cup alongside Vancouver . But ask those in the Pacific Northwest which matchup contains the most bad blood, and you'll undoubtedly hear Timbers-Sounders.

There's contempt among the fan bases, stretching back over five decades and numerous iterations of North American professional soccer. Add in their respective success – these clubs ran the Western Conference up until recently, combining to make every MLS Cup from 2015-21 (with two Seattle title victories along the way) – and the emotions grow stronger.