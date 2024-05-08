Rivalry Week: How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

One of Major League Soccer's most classic rivalries takes center stage on Sunday when the Portland Timbers host Seattle Sounders FC as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.

This Matchday 13 clash is part of the Cascadia Cup, contested annually alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC . Portland last won the regional trophy in 2022 and Seattle did so in 2021.

This storied grudge match enjoys prestige and tradition like few others in North American soccer, inspired by the clubs' 1970s NASL days. However, the scales have been one-sided in recent years with Portland going unbeaten in their last six games (4W-0L-2D) against Seattle.

Record: 2W-5L-4D (10 points)

2W-5L-4D (10 points) Standings: 12th place, Western Conference

Portland's recent dominance of Seattle will surely fuel a struggling side that's lost two straight matches and gone winless in their last eight. This run of form offset a promising 2W-0L-1D start to the season under new head coach Phil Neville.

To add to the Timbers' issues, they've been without star Designated Player Evander for the past two matches – including their 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC in Matchday 12 – due to a leg injury. But with the third-most goals scored (20) in MLS, and new DP striker Jonathan Rodríguez still getting settled, offense hasn't been a huge problem for Portland.