Rivalry Week: How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

One of Major League Soccer's most classic rivalries takes center stage on Sunday when the Portland Timbers host Seattle Sounders FC as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FOX/FOX Deportes
When
- Sunday, May 12 | 4:45 pm ET/1:45 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
This storied grudge match enjoys prestige and tradition like few others in North American soccer, inspired by the clubs' 1970s NASL days. However, the scales have been one-sided in recent years with Portland going unbeaten in their last six games (4W-0L-2D) against Seattle.
This Matchday 13 clash is part of the Cascadia Cup, contested annually alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Portland last won the regional trophy in 2022 and Seattle did so in 2021.
- Record: 2W-5L-4D (10 points)
- Standings: 12th place, Western Conference
Portland's recent dominance of Seattle will surely fuel a struggling side that's lost two straight matches and gone winless in their last eight. This run of form offset a promising 2W-0L-1D start to the season under new head coach Phil Neville.
To add to the Timbers' issues, they've been without star Designated Player Evander for the past two matches – including their 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC in Matchday 12 – due to a leg injury. But with the third-most goals scored (20) in MLS, and new DP striker Jonathan Rodríguez still getting settled, offense hasn't been a huge problem for Portland.
Defense, however, is an entirely different matter. Only the last-place San Jose Earthquakes have allowed more goals this year than the Timbers (23). Can Canadian internationals Kamal Miller and Maxime Crépeau, both signed this offseason, provide solutions at the back?
- Record: 2W-5L-4D (10 points)
- Standings: 11th place, Western Conference
Seattle have also faced their fair share of hardships in 2024. Their sluggish record mirrors Portland's, revealing inconsistencies at a club picked by many pundits to pace the Western Conference this year.
An early-season hamstring injury to marquee winter signing Pedro de la Vega has deprived the Sounders of their main playmaker, while veteran striker Raúl Ruidíaz (6g/1a) has contributed to more than half of the club's 13 goals. No one else has scored more than one goal, and only Albert Rusnák (3) and Cristian Roldan (2) have more assists than Ruidíaz.
This lack of final-third firepower has Seattle third-to-last in the West in goals scored and outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture.