FC Barcelona to LA Galaxy: Why Riqui Puig is MLS’s best summer transfer

It’s hard to miss Riqui Puig when you’re watching the LA Galaxy . Why? Well, partially because he’s one of the smallest players on the field at just 5-foot-7 and 123 pounds. Also, partially because of his commitment to the aggressively tight shirt tuck, which you just have to sit back and respect.

Signed from FC Barcelona in August, Puig has been MLS’s signing of the summer. With Puig controlling LA’s midfield (and their opponents’ midfields), it wasn’t a big surprise to see the LA Galaxy book their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals with a 1-0 win over Nashville SC on Saturday.

But mostly, you can’t miss Puig when you watch the Galaxy play because he’s the best player on the field by a country mile in every single game.

Let’s look at how Puig has been so good this year ahead of Thursday’s marquee Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs game, a postseason El Trafico at LAFC (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

There were some other strong signings in the summer – I’m looking at you FC Cincinnati and Matt Miazga, as well as Sporting Kansas City and William Agada/Erik Thommy – but Puig’s technical ability in central midfield helps him stand out. His ability to control games with clean touches, quick passing and deceptively quick runs on and off the ball have turned the LA Galaxy into a much more dangerous attacking team than they were at the start of the year.

According to American Soccer Analysis, the Galaxy’s expected goals (xG) went from 1.5 per game before Puig arrived to 1.73 since the midfielder’s debut. Put simply, the 23-year-old Spaniard has elevated LA’s attacking play.

A deeper look into the numbers – and the film – helps us see how he’s helped the Galaxy level up alongside d-mid Gaston Brugman and Mark Delgado.

According to FBref, Puig is in the 91st percentile or higher among midfielders in MLS this year in…

expected assists

progressive passes

progressive carries

key passes

shot-creating actions

passes into the final third

passes into the box

That’s not even the entire list of categories that Puig is either at or near the top of, but my fingers got tired midway through typing out the list, so I decided to stick to the most notable stats. What do we learn from the fact that Puig ranks so highly in that set of stats?

We learn that he’s one of the best players in all of MLS at moving the ball from Point A to Point B. He can progress the ball on the dribble or with his passing, and gets the Galaxy into the final third and into the box on a regular basis. Per American Soccer Analysis’s goals-added metric, Puig is third in the league among players with at least 500 minutes this year in passing value per 96 minutes and ninth in dribbling value per 96 minutes. Moving possession higher up the field is a great skill. But that’s not all Puig brings to the Galaxy. He also brings value when it comes to creating chances in advanced areas.