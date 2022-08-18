Riqui Puig, from Barcelona to LA Galaxy: “This is a league for young players”

Puig excelled through the club’s academy, viewed as among the best for developing professional talent on the planet. He looked like he belonged immediately and was billed as the next great midfielder to come out of La Masia.

The technically sound, creative midfielder would go on to make 57 appearances for Barcelona, but never quite established himself as a regular. At this point, it was time to leave for regular minutes elsewhere and to continue developing. He’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last to not quite make it at Barcelona, and at that juncture of a player’s career, other LaLiga sides are queuing up to sign a player like him.

But Puig didn’t stay in Spain this summer. Instead, he accepted an offer from the LA Galaxy. Now, days after his 23rd birthday, Puig is ready to rejuvenate his career in MLS, perhaps setting a new pathway for players to come after him.