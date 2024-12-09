Riqui Puig eyes LA Galaxy dynasty: "This doesn't end here"

For LA Galaxy superstar Riqui Puig, MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi is just the beginning.
The Spanish playmaker, who missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls with an ACL tear, believes LA have another dynasty in the making.
The Galaxy's latest MLS Cup win was their record sixth overall and first in 10 years.
“I think we’re the best team in Major League Soccer,” Puig said Sunday during the club’s championship celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park.
“I think we need more room to add another star here [on the jersey crest], but this doesn’t end here. I think we can make history.”
Not just any kind of history.
The 25-year-old FC Barcelona product – who produced 36 goal contributions (17g/19a) in 36 matches across all competitions this season, including 4g/3a in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – boldly envisioned earning a place along the statues of club legends David Beckham and Landon Donovan at DHSP’s Legends Plaza.
“I think another statue belongs here,” the Best XI midfielder said, amid chants of “MVP” from the crowd.
“So we have to win a lot more MLS Cups, Concacaf [Champions Cup] and we’re here with this amazing group.”
Core four to return?
Puig was the centerpiece of the Galaxy’s high-octane attack in 2024, starring alongside striker Dejan Joveljić and DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. The quartet entered the record books by scoring at least 10g/10a each – the first time an MLS team had four players score 10 or more goals in a single season.
“I hope everybody stays next year because we have a wonderful group,” Puig said.
Whether that happens remains to be seen. Both Pec and Joveljić have been the subject of transfer rumors, with the former linked to Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool in recent days.
Seemingly aware of the growing interest in Pec, Puig saved special praise for his teammate who won the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year award.
“I need to say this guy, he deserves it,” Puig pointed directly at the Brazilian star. “I think this guy is the real MVP of all the season. Thank God and thanks Gabriel.”
Message to fans
Whatever transpires in the winter transfer market, Puig will return next season – likely no earlier than the summer as he recovers from the ACL tear suffered in the Galaxy’s Western Conference Final win over Seattle Sounders FC.
The LA fan favorite wants to keep DHSP a fortress, with the Galaxy going 17W-0L-4D at home and lifting MLS Cup during a year to remember.
"I have to say that the fans helped us a lot this year, the stadium was always full, we didn’t lose any game at home," Puig said.
"And I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."