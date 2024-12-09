Riqui Puig eyes LA Galaxy dynasty: "This doesn't end here"

For LA Galaxy superstar Riqui Puig , MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi is just the beginning.

“I think we need more room to add another star here [on the jersey crest], but this doesn’t end here. I think we can make history.”

“I think we’re the best team in Major League Soccer,” Puig said Sunday during the club’s championship celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy's latest MLS Cup win was their record sixth overall and first in 10 years.

The Spanish playmaker, who missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls with an ACL tear, believes LA have another dynasty in the making.

“So we have to win a lot more MLS Cups, Concacaf [Champions Cup] and we’re here with this amazing group.”

“I think another statue belongs here,” the Best XI midfielder said, amid chants of “MVP” from the crowd.

The 25-year-old FC Barcelona product – who produced 36 goal contributions (17g/19a) in 36 matches across all competitions this season, including 4g/3a in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – boldly envisioned earning a place along the statues of club legends David Beckham and Landon Donovan at DHSP’s Legends Plaza.

Core four to return?

Puig was the centerpiece of the Galaxy’s high-octane attack in 2024, starring alongside striker Dejan Joveljić and DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. The quartet entered the record books by scoring at least 10g/10a each – the first time an MLS team had four players score 10 or more goals in a single season.

“I hope everybody stays next year because we have a wonderful group,” Puig said.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. Both Pec and Joveljić have been the subject of transfer rumors, with the former linked to Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool in recent days.

Seemingly aware of the growing interest in Pec, Puig saved special praise for his teammate who won the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year award.