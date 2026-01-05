FC Dallas sign homegrown defender Kaka Scabin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed defender Kaka Scabin to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

The 19-year-old joins the first team after impressing throughout the Dallas academy system. In July 2024, he signed his first professional contract with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, where he's made one appearance.

After beginning his career in Brazil, Scabin also spent time in Inter Miami's academy.