Ricardo Pepi spotlight intensifies for USA-Mexico World Cup qualifying clash

Gregg Berhalter uttered a great many words to explain the absence of several of his regular forward options last week when announcing the US men’s national team roster for this month’s World Cup qualifiers vs. Mexico and Jamaica, including players like Daryl Dike , Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok.

“I have Jesus behind me, who is also a good player, who is also just pushing me to be better and I'm pushing him to be better. So it’s always that competition between teammates that are going to make each other better.”

“I feel like as a national team player, you always have to prove yourself. You don't have a spot saved for the team, you don't have a starting spot that's always going to be there for you,” Pepi told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. “I feel like every day you get an opportunity, you have to take the opportunity and be able to show yourself out. So I feel like I've been doing that.

While both Berhalter and Pepi have quickly noted that his FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira , Tim Weah and even Christian Pulisic are also options at the No. 9 role, that’s quite an expression of faith in an 18-year-old player with just four career caps, all of them in this Concacaf Octagonal round.

“This window is a short window; we see Ricardo playing a large portion of these two games,” said the coach. “So we think we're in a good spot.”

The USMNT want to press their opponents, he noted, and prefer mobility, work rate and penalty-box movement in this November camp, which contains two matches instead of the three shoehorned into each of the September and October windows. But really, Berhalter’s justification for carrying a smaller cadre of strikers this time essentially boiled down to 11 letters: Ricardo Pepi .

USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta has walked a comparable path to Pepi. Now 26, Acosta rose through FCD’s academy to become a highly-rated young phenom, and at age 21 logged a full 90 minutes in a massive US-Mexico qualifier at Estadio Azteca in 2017, helping the Yanks gut out a 1-1 draw. The Colorado Rapids mainstay likes what he’s seen so far.

“Ricardo, he's great. He's taken his opportunities really well,” said Acosta. “He showcased well in MLS and then coming into the national team, he's been great, scoring a bunch of goals, being a force up front. And for him, I mean, just keep going and doing what he's doing. I think he's a guy that's pretty level-headed despite everything going on around him. He's done a great job of being confident and being a quiet assassin on the field, and credit to him.

“This is one of those games where he knows what’s at stake. And I think he's ready, he's ready for the task. And as a team as a whole, we're all ready for it.”

It’s not hard to tell that Pepi’s three goals and two assists in those four USMNT appearances are a crucial factor in the program’s sudden reliance on him. However, the ante gets upped dramatically – in a number of ways – against Mexico at FC Cincinnati's home on Friday (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).

It’s not only a grudge match against an ancient rival, a regional giant and the early leader in the Ocho standings. It’s also the cradle of Pepi’s heritage, his parents’ birthplace and a country whose colors the dual-eligible talent wore at youth national team level.