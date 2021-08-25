Ricardo Pepi on US-Mexico international choice: "I'm just stuck in the middle"

And yes, it is quite safe to say that Ricardo Pepi is tired of being asked about it. The 18-year-old strike prodigy confirmed as much in a quick conversation with MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday afternoon. Still, it remains, hanging over him as his reputation grows.

LOS ANGELES – The question’s been on the mind of many on both sides of the rivalry for months, a low buzz that’s increased toward a relentless roar with every goal he’s scored, every beguiling performance he’s produced for FC Dallas .

“I tell everyone that when the time comes to make that decision, that decision will be made,” the dual-national Texan, who has been in youth international camps for both countries, said after the MLS All-Stars trained at LAFC's Nectar Performance Center ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with their Liga MX counterparts at Banc of California Stadium (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

For now, at least, it seems that any reports of his commitment to one side or another should be taken with a hefty dose of salt. While it’s conceivable that Pepi is putting up a facade about the status of his allegiance, it would take quite a hard-boiled cynic indeed to think that way after a face-to-face chat with the teenager about this momentous juncture in his personal and professional life.

Pepi is torn.