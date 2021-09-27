Revs win the Supporters' Shield (kinda), Philly find their form & more from Week 27

How did they get here, though, to a place no other Revs team has ever been? The answer is "In very typical Bruce Arena fashion." One of Bruce’s favorite ways to describe his best teams have been “your best players need to be your best players,” and while I could insert a clip of Turner saving Nani ’s penalty on Saturday night, I’ll instead go with Carles Gil ’s game-winner on Wednesday:

If the Revs were gonna blow it, it had to start happening this week. It didn’t. The Shield is headed to Foxborough for the first time in its history, and now what's left is the question of whether or not New England have enough left in the tank to break LAFC ’s two-year-old single-season points record of 72.

I think the New England Revolution pretty much won the Supporters’ Shield this week. On Wednesday they went to Chicago and got a late goal for a 3-2 win , and on Saturday they hosted Orlando City , got a late penalty save from Matt Turner to preserve a 2-1 win . They are on 62 points from 28 games, 14 ahead of the second-place team in the Shield race (Seattle), and … it’s finished.

(Yes, I decided to use the Revs’ social media cut because sometimes it feels good to celebrate true artistry).

Anyway, that’s full Canadian international Tajon Buchanan, who is headed to a Champions League team on a record fee, trucking the opposing d-mid and setting up the presumptive Landon Donovan MVP Award recipient. The Fire have no answer for that. Few teams do.

When guys like Turner – who, after stoning Nani, is now 9-for-19 saving PKs in his professional career – Gil, Buchanan, Adam Buksa and (sometimes) Gustavo Bou perform like they have for most of the year, you’re going to win a lot of games. The guys the Revs have paid to be their best players have, in fact, been their best players.

Another hallmark of Bruce’s teams is that a lot of those wins have been close. His Shield/MLS Cup-winning 2011 Galaxy side, for example, took 12 of their 19 regular-season wins and then three of their four playoff outings by a single goal. For this year’s Revs, 16 of 19 wins have been by one goal.

“I couldn't really tell you why it is the way it is but again, I don't think that's an accident either,” Turner said about that number. “I think that we've been able to make enough plays in games to keep games one-goal wins. Rather than maybe in the past, those one-goal wins would turn into draws or maybe even losses. So, we've been able to sort of steady the ship after maybe a few nervy moments and get out of places with a win.”

My theory is that Turner’s played the biggest part in that number by almost never conceding soft goals, but maybe just as big has been Arena’s ability to make the right subs to either get a late win (as we saw against the Fire) or preserve a late lead (as we saw against Orlando City). He’s also done a good job of rotating players throughout the year, which has kept almost everyone fresh, and so the Revs don’t break down over the final 15 minutes of games.

On a more tactical level, the Revs are simply a whole lot of fun because of how they often choose to play out of the back. Remember the middle of this past decade when it seemed like everybody dropped their d-mid deep to split the center backs, throwing both fullbacks forward and spreading the field? That went out of vogue by about 2018, and almost nobody does it anymore.