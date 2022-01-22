Reports: Philadelphia Union chasing Danish striker Mikael Uhre as Designated Player

Uhre made his Denmark national team debut in November 2021, coming off the bench during a World Cup Qualifier against Scotland.

Uhre, 27, has played in the Danish Superliga for Brøndby IF since 2018, where he's netted 48 times in 123 appearances across all competitions. Brøndby has stated they "accepted an offer from a foreign club" regarding Uhre's transfer, though didn't specify details.

Domestically, the link between Philadelphia and Uhre was first reported by Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer and later confirmed by Sam Stejskal of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia Union are close to signing Danish striker Mikael Uhre as a Designated Player, according to multiple reports.

The Union are in need of a replacement for the departed Kacper Przybylko, who was officially traded to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday for $1,150,000 in General Allocation Money. Przybylko was the Union's most reliable forward over the past three seasons, netting 35g/14a in 83 games.

Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia brought in Young DP forward Julian Carranza on loan from Inter Miami CF. The Argentine youth international is expected to play a key role, while the Union also return Jamaican international Cory Burke and Sergio Santos as options at forward.