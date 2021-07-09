Gabriel Heinze dismisses Carlos Tevez transfer rumor amid links to MLS move

"I don't have anything to say because I haven't spoken to Carlos in a very long time," Heinze told media after the club's 2-2 draw against Nashville SC .

Tevez, who left Boca Juniors this winter, is said to have multiple offers in MLS, according to TyC Sports and ESPN , including Atlanta United , where he would link up with former Argentina national team teammate Gabriel Heinze. But Heinze didn't add much to fuel those rumors when asked about the possible addition Thursday night.

Is it that time of year again? Yep, the Carlos Tevez-to-MLS rumors are back.

Tevez, 37, made his Argentina debut in 2004 when Heinze was a regular in the team. The pair spent six years together with the national team, though they didn't overlap at Manchester United by a matter of days, with Heinze leaving for Real Madrid as Tevez joined from West Ham United in 2007.

After spending the last three years with Boca Juniors, it was thought that Tevez would retire this summer after exiting his boyhood club. He had four goals and three assists across 17 appearances in his final season with the club. He helped lead Boca to the Copa Libertadores final in 2018, but fell to bitter rivals River Plate 5-3 on aggregate.

Best known for his exploits in Europe, the tenacious forward has starred for Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus. He's also made 76 appearances for the Argentine national team, scoring 13 times.

Atlanta United have struggled in attack this year, with 13 goals in 12 games as superstar forward Josef Martinez returns from an ACL injury and international duty with Venezuela. Veteran forward Lisandro Lopez departed the club earlier this season as well, thinning Heinze's options at center forward.