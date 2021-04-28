Transfer Tracker

Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Real Salt Lake are reportedly looking to bolster their roster by targeting Independiente forward Jonathan Menendez.

South American publication CaiMiLocura was first to report the news of RSL's interest, which has since been confirmed by Radio La Red in Argentina as well as ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. The first report said the Utah based club offered $1.3 million for more than 50% of the player's rights, but that Independiente manager Julio Cesar Falcioni wants Menendez to say until the end of the Argentine season, which concludes in May.

ESPN's Carlisle reported that RSL are looking for 75% of the player's rights, but are "optimistic" the deal will get done before the MLS deadline of June 1. However, the transfer may become more complicated after Menendez reportedly contracted COVID-19 and will need to pass a heart screening before signing for MLS.

The 27-year-old Argentinian has two goals in nine matches this season with Independiente, and has been with the club since 2018. He began his professional career Chacarita Juniors in 2010, and has spent most of his career in his native Argentina outside of stints with Sevilla B and Qatar's Al Rayyan.

Real Salt Lake Transfer Tracker

