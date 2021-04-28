Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez

South American publication CaiMiLocura was first to report the news of RSL's interest, which has since been confirmed by Radio La Red in Argentina as well as ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. The first report said the Utah based club offered $1.3 million for more than 50% of the player's rights, but that Independiente manager Julio Cesar Falcioni wants Menendez to say until the end of the Argentine season, which concludes in May.