Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

New York City FC are nearing a $1.8 million deal for Bahia forward Thiago Andrade, according to a report from Goal.com, and would subsequently sign him to a five-year contract.

Thiago Andrade, 20, has one goal and one assist in 12 games for the Brazilian club since beginning to establish his place during the 2020 Serie A season. He’s featured to a lesser degree in 2021, but has shown exciting potential at Bahia.