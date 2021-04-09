Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
New York City FC are nearing a $1.8 million deal for Bahia forward Thiago Andrade, according to a report from Goal.com, and would subsequently sign him to a five-year contract.
Thiago Andrade, 20, has one goal and one assist in 12 games for the Brazilian club since beginning to establish his place during the 2020 Serie A season. He’s featured to a lesser degree in 2021, but has shown exciting potential at Bahia.
The youngster was previously linked to NYCFC in late March by Globo Esporte, with their report suggesting that negotiations were underway.
Should Thiago Andrade come to NYCFC, he’d be the latest piece of their offseason build after fullbacks Chris Gloster and Malte Admudsen both joined the Eastern Conference side. They also signed US men’s national team midfielder Alfredo Morales and are integrating homegrown winger Andres Jasson.
Heading into the 2021 MLS season, NYCFC have Valentin Castellanos and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi as key forwards. Heber is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last September, so another option would bolster the group head coach Ronny Deila can choose from.