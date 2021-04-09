Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Thiago Andrade - Bahia - dribble

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

New York City FC are nearing a $1.8 million deal for Bahia forward Thiago Andrade, according to a report from Goal.com, and would subsequently sign him to a five-year contract.

Thiago Andrade, 20, has one goal and one assist in 12 games for the Brazilian club since beginning to establish his place during the 2020 Serie A season. He’s featured to a lesser degree in 2021, but has shown exciting potential at Bahia.

The youngster was previously linked to NYCFC in late March by Globo Esporte, with their report suggesting that negotiations were underway.

Should Thiago Andrade come to NYCFC, he’d be the latest piece of their offseason build after fullbacks Chris Gloster and Malte Admudsen both joined the Eastern Conference side. They also signed US men’s national team midfielder Alfredo Morales and are integrating homegrown winger Andres Jasson.

Heading into the 2021 MLS season, NYCFC have Valentin Castellanos and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi as key forwards. Heber is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last September, so another option would bolster the group head coach Ronny Deila can choose from.

Transfer Tracker New York City FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
Atlanta United sign center back Alan Franco from Independiente
LA Galaxy sign winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 

Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 
Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade
Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade
"Ruthless" Columbus showcase attacking weapons in emphatic CCL win
CONCACAF Champions League

"Ruthless" Columbus showcase attacking weapons in emphatic CCL win
Recap: Real Esteli 0, Columbus Crew 4
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Real Esteli 0, Columbus Crew 4
Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders
More News
Video
Video
Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
4:10

Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
0:49

Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
0:44

GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
GOAL: Jonathan Mensah hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
0:38

GOAL: Jonathan Mensah hits the back of the net for Columbus Crew SC
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.