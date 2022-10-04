New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out after Achilles tendon surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Maciel

New England Revolution midfielder Maciel is out well into the 2023 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday.

Maciel’s rehabilitation is expected to take approximately 8-12 months.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is in his second MLS campaign, notching one assist across 16 appearances (seven starts). Last year, he played nearly 1,250 regular-season minutes as New England won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title.

Maciel is one of seven former Revolution II players to have ascended to the first team roster. He played for Botafogo in his native Brazil before coming to New England.

New England Revolution Lucas Maciel Felix

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33
What the 2022 MLS season meant for New England Revolution
Three big questions following New England Revolution's 2022 season
More News
More News
Four clubs fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four clubs fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama won't return for 2023

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama won't return for 2023
New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out after Achilles tendon surgery

New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out after Achilles tendon surgery
Why LAFC may just win MLS Cup: 5 key stats explained
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Why LAFC may just win MLS Cup: 5 key stats explained
Karol Swiderski "absolutely untouchable": Charlotte FC sporting director amid rumors
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Karol Swiderski "absolutely untouchable": Charlotte FC sporting director amid rumors
Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33
More News
Video
Video
Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English and Spanish Speaking MLS Media & Creating Safe Spaces
47:48

Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English and Spanish Speaking MLS Media & Creating Safe Spaces
Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
1:27

Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
1:20:29

Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
A bicycle kick and a trophy-winning goal! | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:47

A bicycle kick and a trophy-winning goal! | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.