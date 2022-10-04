New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out after Achilles tendon surgery

New England Revolution midfielder Maciel is out well into the 2023 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday.
Maciel’s rehabilitation is expected to take approximately 8-12 months.
The 22-year-old Brazilian is in his second MLS campaign, notching one assist across 16 appearances (seven starts). Last year, he played nearly 1,250 regular-season minutes as New England won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title.
Maciel is one of seven former Revolution II players to have ascended to the first team roster. He played for Botafogo in his native Brazil before coming to New England.