Former LA Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos signs with Club America

Former LA Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos has signed with Liga MX giants Club America, it was announced Thursday.

Dos Santos and the Galaxy parted ways in late November, making the two-time MLS All-Star a free agent. During his time in LA, the 31-year-old recorded six goals and 12 assists in 103 regular-season appearances.

Dos Santos' older brother Giovani also moved to Club America from the Galaxy in 2019, although Giovani is no longer with the club. The siblings played together on the Galaxy during the 2017-18 seasons prior to Giovani's departure.

Jonathan had suitors within MLS, with MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert reporting earlier this month that Houston Dynamo FC were among the interested clubs. Multiple other Liga MX clubs were also reportedly chasing the Mexico international, however, with Club America ultimately winning the sweepstakes.

It will be Jonathan's first venture into Liga MX, as he began his professional career in La Liga with Barcelona and Villareal before moving to the Galaxy.

