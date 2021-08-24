Report: Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson invited to Chile's World Cup Qualifying roster

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Robbie Robinson

Inter Miami CF forward Robbie Robinson has been called up to Chile's squad for World Cup Qualifying but has not yet made a decision to accept or not, according to a report from The Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman.

A dual-national who was born in the United States to a Chilean mother and American father, Robinson would no longer be eligible for the US men's national team were he to appear in a competitive game for Chile.

Robinson, 22, was selected by Miami with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He has four goals and an assist in 23 MLS appearances (13 starts). He can play through the center or on the wing.

During his collegiate career at Clemson University, Robinson won the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy winner for college soccer's best player.

Chile have struggled out of the gate in World Cup qualifying, with six points from their first six matches, leaving them in seventh place. The top four in Conmebol qualify directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place side advances to the inter-confederation playoffs. But they have plenty of time to move up since South American nations play 18 qualifying matches.

Chile face Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia during the upcoming September international break (Sept. 2-9).

Inter Miami CF Robbie Robinson

