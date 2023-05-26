Report: Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in running for Swansea City job

Gregger Berhalter - USMNT press conference

© Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Berhalter's next coaching job could be in the English Championship, according to reports out of Wales linking the former US men's national team manager to Swansea City.

Berhalter, whose USMNT contract expired after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is said to be among the candidates the Swans are considering to take over managerial duties ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Current Swans boss Russell Martin is reportedly on the verge of taking over Southampton FC, who will also compete in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League this season.

With USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson confirmed through the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, incoming sporting director Matt Crocker revealed this week the federation hopes to have a new, full-time manager in place by the end of the summer.

Berhalter remains an option for the vacancy, with several prominent USMNT players supporting his tenure that brought about a Round-of-16 trip in Qatar and two regional titles (Nations League, Gold Cup). However, an off-field controversy surrounding the family of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna that came to light after the World Cup has soured matters as well.

Other names that have popped up in recent weeks include Jesse Marsch, who most recently was in charge of relegation-threatened EPL side Leeds United, as well as fellow former MLS managers Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Berhalter – who's also managed the Columbus Crew and Swedish club Hammarby IB – is reportedly a familiar and attractive candidate for Swansea's ownership group led by American businessmen Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein.

The Welsh-based club have a history with former USMNT managers, having previously hired ex-Yanks boss and current Toronto FC head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley for a brief spell in 2016.

Swansea finished 10th in the 2022-23 Championship campaign and have spent the last half-decade in the second division. The star player from their most recent campaign was Joël Piroe, a Dutch striker who tallied 20 times in 45 games across all competitions.

