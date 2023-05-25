Anthony Hudson to remain USMNT coach through 2023 Gold Cup

Anthony Hudson is poised to remain as US men’s national team interim head coach when the program defends Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup titles this summer, according to sporting director Matt Crocker.

The development, shared in a USsoccer.com Q&A with Crocker, noted the federation aims to hire its next USMNT coach by the end of summer after conducting interviews in June and then entering another evaluation process. However, club soccer situations could impact the process.

The USMNT are slowly building toward a critical period, with the country co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup (auto-qualified) and hosting the 2024 Copa América (will need to qualify through 2023-24 Nations League). A series of high-level friendlies are expected to be scheduled, too.

“We think this decision is critical not only for the next three years, but also for the legacy that this coach will leave on the future of the program,” said Crocker, who was hired in late April. “We intend to be thoughtful and thorough in our evaluation and our selection.”

With that timeline, Hudson would oversee the USMNT’s Nations League (June 15-18) and and Gold Cup (June 24-July 16) efforts this summer. Hudson, an assistant under former head coach Gregg Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup cycle, has been in charge since the new year. Berhalter’s contract expired shortly after a Round of 16 finish in Qatar.

“There has been no drop in standard, and as you’ve seen several players who had a choice to represent more than one country have chosen the United States during their tenure, and Anthony and his staff deserve tremendous credit for that,” said Crocker, who doesn’t officially start until Aug. 2.

“That speaks to the work they have done, and we are confident in their ability to lead this group in the tournaments this summer.”

The USMNT have been linked to a wide range of coaching candidates in recent months, including Jesse Marsch after he left Premier League side Leeds United. Several other former MLS managers, including Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, have also been floated as possibilities.