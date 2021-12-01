Report: FC Cincinnati targeting Philadelphia Union's Jim Curtin for head coach job

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin is being targeted by FC Cincinnati to assume the same position at the fellow Eastern Conference club as they seek to rebuild under general manager Chris Albright, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal.

Curtin signed a multi-year contract extension with Philadelphia in June and has been at the helm of the club since 2014. That tenure overlapped with Albright, who served as Philadelphia’s technical director before being hired by Cincinnati in October to fill the vacancy left by Gerard Nijkamp’s departure.

Addressing FCC’s coaching search in a Tuesday media availability, Albright maintained that they’re looking to have someone in place by Christmas and have honed in on a few candidates.